New plan to combat Victoria’s alarming new swimming statistics

The importance of learning to swim will be enforced by a crack team sent around the state after alarming new statistics revealed the vast majority of Victorian children can’t swim the length of an Olympic pool.

New figures show only one in 20 children that finished primary school last year could swim 50 metres.

In the wake of a summer of several drownings, the government has reacted with a new program that will see 17 leading swimming experts travel the state.

Among those behind the plan is Alex Baumann, chief strategist of high performance at Swimming Australia and a form Canadian Olympic gold medallist.

“I believe this is a very proactive solution,” he told Ross and John.

“Does it all solve all problems? Probably not, but it’s very positive.”

