New poll suggests Victorians are turning on Daniel Andrews

Support for Daniel Andrews has plunged in the latest The Australian/Newspoll poll, with an increasing number of people critical of his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

While other premiers are enjoying booming popularity, Mr Andrews’s has slipped.

Seventy-two per cent of Victorians still believe Mr Andrews was doing “fairly well” or “very well”, but that’s a 13-point dip since April.

The number of people who believed he was doing “very badly” almost tripled from five to 12 per cent.

Those claiming he was doing “very well” collapsed from 52 per cent to 31 per cent.

Overall satisfaction with Mr Andrews dropped from 58 points to 40 since April.

It stands in stark contrast to the increasing confidence in most other states.

The WA and Tasmanian premiers recorded scores of more than 90 per cent for their handling of the pandemic.

Source: The Australian/Newspoll poll