New research shows millennials are increasingly leaving TVs and air-conditioners on for pets

Millennials are three times more likely than Baby Boomers to leave their air-conditioner or TV on at home for their pets, according to new research.

The research, conducted by Origin Energy, found almost 15 per cent of pet owners aged 18 to 34 left the air-conditioner on while they were out to keep their pets cool.

That figure is just 5 per cent of Australians aged 55-79.

A similar amount leave the TV on, which Emma Bronts, chief vet at RSPCA Victoria, said helped pets with anxiety issues.

“They’re used to a busy household,” she explained.

“If they can hear that noise that makes them feel like everything as it should be.”

