New research claims three meals is not the best way to eat

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
New research claims the traditional three meals a day is not the best way for humans to eat.

Dietitian Simone Austin told 3AW fewer meals were a good practice when you’re young, but there are pitfalls.

“One of the issues that you have to careful of when you get older is that you start to lose muscle mass,” she told Ross and Russel.

“There is some good research that if you’re not giving your body regular protein intake, then you’re more likely to lose your muscles.

“So as you get older you have to be careful.”

