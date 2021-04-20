New research finds we can recognise sounds better than previously thought

According to new research, the human brain can recognise and track sounds as they move better than previously thought.

Head of the department of Biophysics at Radbound University, Professor John Van Opstal, told 3AW Breakfast the results highlight the fact human brains are more “sophisticated” and are there to help a person survive.

Professor Opstal said the experiment was done in the dark.

“It is important for our brain to distinguish if the changes of what we hear is due to our own movement or the source itself, that may actually be after you, to catch you or something,” he said.

“Previously it has been thought that actually our auditory system is not as clever.”

Professor Opstal said the brain can improve its responses with practice

“If you listen to moving sound sources, the brain is actually analysing what is going on and it makes predictions about where the sounds will be later on,” he said.

“Therefore you can advance your responses and make them faster and more efficient.”

