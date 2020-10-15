New research reveals Australians are uneducated about life-saving medical device

A new survey reveals many Australians don’t know automated defibrillators exist and wouldn’t know how to use one in cardiac arrest.

General Manager of Heart Health and Research at the Heart Foundation, Bill Stavreski, explained that automated defibrillators are easy to use.

“Devices are user friendly and instructions are not only on the box but they are also there when you turn the defibrillator on,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Supposedly one in three Australians have not heard of an automated defibrillator.

“In this day and age, it’s surprising.”

Mr Stavreski stressed the importance of being able to use one of these devices.

“It’s the best way to ensure that you can save a life,” he said.

