New research reveals cuttlefish have an unexpected ability

New research has revealed cuttlefish can remember when and where specific events in their lives happened.

Unlike humans, their ability to recall memories does not fade as they age.

Comparative psychologist at Cambridge University, Dr Alex Schnell, who led the study, says the cuttlefish is the first animal without a backbone that shows this ability.

She designed an experiment offering cuttlefish two different types of food to test their memory.

“Think of it as two cafes: one serves your favorite meal, one serves your less preferred meal,” she told Ross and Russel.

“In order to make decisions about where to go they’ve got to remember when those cafes are open, what they’re serving and what they last ate.

“There’s a handful of animals that have passed this test: mainly non-human apes … then you’ve got your birds from the crow family and some rodents.”

