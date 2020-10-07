New research reveals problem drinking starts at an early age

New research has revealed young boys are drinking alcohol in the family home from the age of 10, setting them up for heightened risk of heavy drinking in later life.

Anne Hollonds, Director of the Australian Institute of Family Studies, which conducted the new study, said it showed boys who are drinking at 15 to 17-years-old are more likely to binge drink later on.

“We need to think about the culture of how we use alcohol in our family and where it starts,” Ms Hollonds told Ross and Russell.

“There is a strong association between alcohol and sport, and it is … part of the culture we live in.

“They might have tasted it first at home but they are then engaging with their peers.

“Out of that group (15 to 17 year olds) 40% had alcohol in the last 12 months and a further 40% had been binge drinking.”

Ms Hollonds urged parents and the community not to think of binge drinking as a phase.

“This data shows that this group who are already binge drinking, will continue this behaviour later on,” she said.

“There are serious health problems with heavy drinking.”

