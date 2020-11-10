3AW
New research says pandemic has changed young Australians alcohol consumption

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for New research says pandemic has changed young Australians alcohol consumption

Australians are drinking alcohol more regularly during the pandemic but are drinking less when they drink according to Australian research.

Senior Research Fellow from Latrobe University’s Centre of Alcohol Policy Research, Dr Sarah Callinan, told Ross and Russel she wasn’t surprised with the results and didn’t know what to expect.

“We found in particular young men were drinking a lot less than 2019,” she told Ross and Russel.

“A reason for that was we found young people drink more alcohol on premises, in bars and pubs.”

Dr Callinan also expressed her concerns for Australians alcohol consumption for when the country goes back to COVID-normal.

“People are drinking more in their own homes,” she said.

“We are keen to see that when people go back to the pub, they also decrease the amount they drink at home so they don’t drink more altogether.”

