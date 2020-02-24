New restrictions to block fast food billboards near schools
Fast food outlets won’t be allowed to advertise on billboards within 150 metres of a school under a new campaign aimed at tackling obesity.
The restrictions already apply for alcohol, gambling and adult services.
“What we’re doing now is extending that policy to include what we call ‘discretionary’ foods,” Charmaine Moldrich, Chief Executive of the Outdoor Media Association, explained on 3AW Drive.
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive
PIC: Getty Images