3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • New restrictions to block fast..

New restrictions to block fast food billboards near schools

53 mins ago
Tom Elliott

Fast food outlets won’t be allowed to advertise on billboards within 150 metres of a school under a new campaign aimed at tackling obesity.

The restrictions already apply for alcohol, gambling and adult services.

“What we’re doing now is extending that policy to include what we call ‘discretionary’ foods,” Charmaine Moldrich, Chief Executive of the Outdoor Media Association, explained on 3AW Drive.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

PIC: Getty Images

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.