3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • New rules: Victoria tightens NSW..

New rules: Victoria tightens NSW border restrictions

17 mins ago
3AW News
Article image for New rules: Victoria tightens NSW border restrictions

Victoria has tightened its border with NSW, with new rules now in effect.

The change was announced last night, and began at 6am this morning, after NSW yesterday recorded 24 new local COVID-19 cases.

Until now, anyone who has spent time in a border community has been free to travel to Victoria without the need to test or quarantine.

But the new rules have reclassified gateway regions as orange zones.

The change means travellers in border areas, who don’t live there, must seek testing and isolate upon their return to Victoria.

Nothing changes for residents in cross-border areas who have not been to a red or orange zone outside the gateway area.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332