New rules: Victoria tightens NSW border restrictions

Victoria has tightened its border with NSW, with new rules now in effect.

The change was announced last night, and began at 6am this morning, after NSW yesterday recorded 24 new local COVID-19 cases.

Until now, anyone who has spent time in a border community has been free to travel to Victoria without the need to test or quarantine.

But the new rules have reclassified gateway regions as orange zones.

The change means travellers in border areas, who don’t live there, must seek testing and isolate upon their return to Victoria.

Nothing changes for residents in cross-border areas who have not been to a red or orange zone outside the gateway area.