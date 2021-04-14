3AW
New scan available to help junior footballers with concussion and serious head injuries

2 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
New concussion protocols have been set in place for junior footballers in a bid to stamp out concussion and serious head injuries.

Junior footballers will have their brains scanned after a head injury to evaluate the severity of it.

CEO of the Yarra Junior Football League, Tim Murray, told 3AW Breakfast why the system has been put in place.

“The biggest issue for kids and adults for that matter playing footy is when do you return to play when you have had a head injury,” he said.

“The scan is only 10 seconds and non-invasive.

“We are so excited about this technology because it it completely free for any junior footballer in our league and they can get as many tests as they want.”

Press PLAY for more. 

3AW Breakfast
News
