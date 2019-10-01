New scanners slash time spent waiting in security at Melbourne Airport

New security technology rolled out at Melbourne Airport today will dramatically cut the amount of time it takes for travellers to get through airport security.

New computed tomography scanners will cut the time passengers spend in security to about 60 seconds.

Dr John Coyne, Head of Strategic Policing and Law Enforcement at Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the security process will be sped up because the new scanners are more accurate.

“You won’t have to pull out your laptops and other devices out of your bags. They’re better at scanning,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

Passengers will also be able to leave liquids in their bags when going through security.

“They should make us safer and speed up the process,” Dr Coyne said.

Dr Coyne said streamlining the security process will reduce the stress associated with travelling.

“One of the most stressful things about travel is, in fact, security,” he said.

“The quicker we can get people through security, the happier they are as travellers.”

The new scanner technology is expected to be rolled out to all airports across Australia in coming years.

