New series of ‘I’m a Celebrity, get me out of here’ being done “on the cheap”

To quote 3AW Breakfast’s most popular sound bite John Elliott – “Who are you?”

The new series of Ten’s I’m a Celebrity: Get me out of here debuted last night, and as entertainment reporter Peter Ford told Ross and John, there’s not many household names in the new line up.

“I reckon Google was getting a fair workout last night, from people thinking ‘I’ve never heard of this person’,” Pete said.

“But you have to accept up front, you’re not going to get Nicole Kidman and Kylie Minogue going into the jungle.”

Pete also said this series looks like it hasn’t had the funding poured into it that previous seasons have.

“I think this series is very much being done on the cheap,” he said.

“Normally they have people jumping out of choppers and it’s all very over the top.

“This time they just sort of rocked up on the back of utes.

“It’s pretty lean and mean this time around.”

