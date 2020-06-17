New stabbing revenge fears: Police move to combat gang threat

There are concerns two gangs involved in Tuesday’s stabbing death of a teenage boy at Deer Park are arranging a follow-up fight tomorrow night.

The fatal stabbing of Solomone Taufeulungaki (above), 15, has prompted renewed focus on Melbourne’s street gangs.

‘Apex’ and ‘Menace To Society’ are no longer.

In 2020 it’s street gangs such as The Brotherhood, 97, BKD, SSO and BBG who are causing fear in Melbourne’s north-west.

Commander Tim Hansen told Ross and John police have already started boosting patrols.

Officers fear reprisal attacks over Solomone’s death and are considering making parts of Deer Park designated for special power that are usually reserved for major events, which allow officers to stop and search people without a warrant.

Click PLAY to hear Commander Tim Hansen update Ross and John