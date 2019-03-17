New statistics show dentist-dodging Aussies need help

Two million Australians are dodging a trip to the dentist because of the cost.

A new Grattan Institute study has found more than a quarter of adults are suffering tooth decay and 23 per cent have periodontal disease.

The Institute’s Dr Stephen Duckett told Ross and John the research shows Australia needs a universal dental care scheme funded by the federal government.

He said we need a 10-year plan to make it possible, because Australia has been left behind.

In England for example, in the National Health Service, dental is covered,” he said.

“But in Australia, the mouth is not there.”

