New stats reveal 13 people were killed in hospital mix-ups

Thirteen people have died after medication mix-ups in Australian public hospitals last financial year.

There were 65 “sentinel events” in 2017/18, where mistakes caused preventable deaths or serious harm.

Data published in The Australian reveals the most common incident recorded was instruments or material mistakenly left in a patient’s body.

Last financial year, hospitals were warned they would not receive funding for services that resulted in the mistakes.

Hospital acquired complications will also be penalised this year.