New stats reveal 13 people were killed in hospital mix-ups
Thirteen people have died after medication mix-ups in Australian public hospitals last financial year.
There were 65 “sentinel events” in 2017/18, where mistakes caused preventable deaths or serious harm.
Data published in The Australian reveals the most common incident recorded was instruments or material mistakenly left in a patient’s body.
Last financial year, hospitals were warned they would not receive funding for services that resulted in the mistakes.
Hospital acquired complications will also be penalised this year.