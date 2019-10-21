New study finds Australia has an ‘ambition crisis’

Australians lack ambition, according to a new study.

The study, commissioned by insurance company CGU, concluded an “ambition crisis” in the country.

1000 people were surveyed, with 80 per cent of those picking happiness and health over riches, fame and success.

Sally Kiernan, from CGU Insurance, told Neil Mitchell nearly 500,000 ABNs were cancelled each year, a sign people had given up on business ventures.

But it isn’t young people who are apathetic about their future.

“We actually found millennials are among the most ambitious of all respondents,” Ms Kiernan said.

“I think that could be something to do with their life stage and quite flexible and familiar with the gig economy and are more willing to give things a go.”

