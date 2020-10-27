New study finds link between ‘diet’ soft drinks and heart problems

Research has found a link between diet soft drinks and cardiac problems.

The research, from France, has been going since 2009 and 100,000 adults have been involved.

‘High consumers’ of these drinks are 20 per cent more likely to have cardiovascular disease than those who don’t drink them.

That’s not to say there aren’t other issues at play, but there seems to be a link.

Neil Mitchell spoke with Dr Ross Walker about the study.

“Any sugary drinks or artificially-sweetened drinks that are soft drinks aren’t good for you,” he said.

(Photo by Getty iStock)