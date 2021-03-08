New study raises questions about health benefits of fish

A new study has raised questions about the benefits eating fish has on heart health.

Dietary guidelines recommend at least two servings per week for cardiovascular benefits.

But a new study of more than 190,000 people from 40 countries, suggests eating fish may not be beneficial for heart health in healthy people.

Study author from Hamilton Health Sciences and McMaster University in Canada, Associate Professor Andrew Mente, says the benefit is far greater for people who already have heart disease than for those who don’t.

“In people with cardiovascular disease we found that consuming up to about two servings of fish per week offered a modest protection against future heart attacks and stroke,” he told Ross and Russel.

“In generally healthy people, the results were neutral.”

Eating oily fish, which are high in Omega 3 fats, has the greatest benefit on heart health.

