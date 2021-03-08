3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • New study raises questions about..

New study raises questions about health benefits of fish

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for New study raises questions about health benefits of fish

A new study has raised questions about the benefits eating fish has on heart health.

Dietary guidelines recommend at least two servings per week for cardiovascular benefits.

But a new study of more than 190,000 people from 40 countries, suggests eating fish may not be beneficial for heart health in healthy people.

Study author from Hamilton Health Sciences and McMaster University in Canada, Associate Professor Andrew Mente, says the benefit is far greater for people who already have heart disease than for those who don’t.

“In people with cardiovascular disease we found that consuming up to about two servings of fish per week offered a modest protection against future heart attacks and stroke,” he told Ross and Russel.

“In generally healthy people, the results were neutral.”

Eating oily fish, which are high in Omega 3 fats, has the greatest benefit on heart health.

Press PLAY below for more.

 

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332