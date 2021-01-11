New study reveals small businesses struggling to stay afloat

A study has found that one in three Victorian small businesses believe they are facing immediate closure and more than 500,000 owners have accessed their super to stay afloat.

The research, conducted by Small Business Australia, has been surveying business across the country since April last year.

Executive Director of Small Business Australia Bill Lang says the government needs to do more.

“Things are very, very critical for at least one in three,” he told Heidi Murphy, filling in for Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“Most Victorians think that small business has been looked after in Victoria, that they’ve received adequate payments and compensation, but there are hundred of thousands that have not received a cent.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Photo: Istock