New study finds major changes at dinner time
A new survey has found almost half of all Australian families don’t eat the same meal at dinner time, a major change from a decade ago.
Ready-made meals provider, Workout Meals, conducted the study.
Co-founder of Workout Meals, Tomi Jurlina, told Dee Dee Dunleavy that he wasn’t surprised with the results.
“Everyone at the moment is eating something different for a variety of reasons,” he said.
“Taste is one of the big reasons – fitness goals – and allergies have really come into play now during the last few years.”
Press PLAY below for more