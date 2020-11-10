3AW
New study finds major changes at dinner time

4 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
A new survey has found almost half of all Australian families don’t eat the same meal at dinner time, a major change from a decade ago.

Ready-made meals provider, Workout Meals, conducted the study.

Co-founder of Workout Meals, Tomi Jurlina, told Dee Dee Dunleavy that he wasn’t surprised with the results.

“Everyone at the moment is eating something different for a variety of reasons,” he said.

“Taste is one of the big reasons – fitness goals – and allergies have really come into play now during the last few years.”

Dee Dee Dunleavy
