‘Lift your game’: Complacent blokes target of new SunSmart campaign

A new SunSmart campaign targeting men has been unveiled with statistics showing less than a third of men regularly apply sunscreen.

The latest ad shows a dad teaching his son the importance of protecting items from sunlight, while neglecting to cover up himself.

Head of prevention for Cancer Council Victoria Craig Sinclair says sometimes men need gentle encouragement to cover up or go to the doctor.

“(Men) are not great at turning up to the doctor when we think somethings not quite right and often it takes a good prodding from a mate or a partner to say ‘come on, lift your game’,” he told Ross and Russ on 3AW Breakfast.

Twice as many men die from melanoma than women.

“That sort of complacency, of not only checking your spots or seeing your doctor but using sun protection, that combination means that we’re not doing very well here.”

Mr Sinclair says the campaign was inspired by men being “pretty good” at looking after, and protecting everything around the house except themselves.

“We’re falling behind in recognising, first and foremost, we need to look after ourselves, for not only our own sake, but for the sake of our family as well.”

