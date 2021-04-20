3AW
New survey finds the age in which a person is considered old at work is getting younger

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
The age at which a person can be considered old is getting younger, a new survey has found.

The survey was conducted by the Australian Human Rights Commission and the Australian HR Institute.

It questioned 604 business leaders, academics and human resource leaders about older workers.

Dr Kay Patterson, Age Discrimination Commissioner, told Neil Mitchell a lot of businesses are still missing out on the “advantages” that come from hiring or obtaining older workers.

“I am 76 and I don’t find myself old,” she said.

“People bring different skills at different ages.

“But there is a satisfying drop in the numbers of organisations that say they definitely or probably have an age they are relunctantly to recruit.”

Press PLAY for more.

 

