New technology to crackdown on drones as another airport forced to ground planes

Flights have resumed at Britain’s Heathrow Airport after reports of a drone sighting suspended all departures.

The airport grounded flights for an hour as a precaution while it worked with police to ensure operational safety.

It comes after London’s other major airport, Gatwick was closed just before Christmas when drones were flown near runways.

“But you just wonder why technology couldn’t prevent this,” says Ross Greenwood.

DroneShield is a company used by QLD Police during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, and CEO Oleg Vornik says it works by using sensors.

“The system continuously monitors the airspace using several different types of sensors.”

Mr Vornik says a disruptor system can also disable the control of the pilot of the infiltrating drone.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview