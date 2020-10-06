3AW
New technology to help with public transport ‘confidence’

10 hours ago
Ross and Russel

Commuters would receive real-time information about crowding on public transport under a trial of new technology aimed at encouraging social distancing and boosting confidence about Victoria’s network.

Users would be able to find out how busy certain trains and trams were, and at what times.

It’s feared Melbourne’s roads may become even further clogged once the COVID-19 lockdown eases, with people uncomfortable about sharing public transport.

Professor Graham Currie, Chair of Public Transport at Monash University, said the technology would give those people “confidence” about jumping on a train or tram.

Click PLAY below to hear more about it

Ross and Russel
News
