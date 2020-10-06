New technology to help with public transport ‘confidence’
Commuters would receive real-time information about crowding on public transport under a trial of new technology aimed at encouraging social distancing and boosting confidence about Victoria’s network.
Users would be able to find out how busy certain trains and trams were, and at what times.
It’s feared Melbourne’s roads may become even further clogged once the COVID-19 lockdown eases, with people uncomfortable about sharing public transport.
Professor Graham Currie, Chair of Public Transport at Monash University, said the technology would give those people “confidence” about jumping on a train or tram.
