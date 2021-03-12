3AW
New TV series to bring Flinders Lane to life

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for New TV series to bring Flinders Lane to life

Flinders Lane will be the centrepiece of a new TV series that will highlight it’s amazing fashion history.

The iconic lane was home to the “rag trade” industry in the 50s and 60s where it was a hive of activity of traders largely from immigrant backgrounds.

Film Producer Julie Eckersley says while the industry began in the early 1900’s the series will pick up the story up in it’s post-war heyday.

“The immigrants started coming and bringing all these incredible new skills into the country and the lane came to life with this wonderfully rich world of fashion,” she told Dee Dee on 3AW Afternoons.

The series is supported by the City of Melbourne and will use the book Schmattes by Lesley Rosenthal as a foundation.

“It’s a really wonderful resource because a lot of these people who were here at the amazing time for Flinders Lane are sadly passing on,” she said.

“What Lesley’s done in her book is she’s captured those stories.”

The public can get a glimpse of the era’s fashion at a panel discussion hosted by the producers here.

Click PLAY to hear more below.

