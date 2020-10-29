New Uber Eats alcohol requirements will put drivers ‘in danger’

Uber Eats has tightened its rules for home alcohol delivery, with drivers now required to take a photo of the purchaser’s ID and not give them the alcohol if they believe the buyer is already intoxicated.

Les Johnson, Secretary of the Ride Share Drivers’ Association of Australia, told Tom Elliott the new requirement was ridiculous.

“It leaves me gobsmacked,” he said.

“I can see all kinds of dramas here.”

He said it would also put the drivers in danger, with customers unlikely to enjoy being told they can’t have the delivery.

