New Victorian COVID-19 cases: NSW surges, SA closes, PM tough on travel

4 hours ago
South Australia has all but closed its borders, ordering everyone entering the state to self-isolate for 14 days.

The measure starts from 4pm on Tuesday, Premier Steven Marshall announced on Sunday.

SA joins Tasmania and the Northern Territory to adopt such a measure.

That news came as Victoria announced 67 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 emerged in the state on Saturday, bringing the total number to 296 in the state.

It’s believed three of the total cases in Victoria, after more than 22,900 tests, have been acquired through community transmission.

Also today:

  • Scott Morrison urged Australians to cancel “all non-essential travel”
  • The national cabinet will meet Sunday night, where it’s believed Victoria and NSW will push to have schools closed

Meanwhile, NSW has announced it is up to 533 cases.

Several of the 97 new cases in NSW over the past 24 hours have come from backpackers in the Bondi area.

Bondi beach was shut down on Saturday after an extraordinary amount of people flocked within close proximity of each other on Friday.

(Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

