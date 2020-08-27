New Victorian COVID-19 cases remain steady as deaths dip

Victoria has equalled yesterday’s new COVID-19 case figure, recording 113 new cases for the second consecutive day.

Another 12 Victorians have died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

All 12 deaths are linked to aged care.

It comes after there were 23 coronavirus deaths yesterday.

The Victorian COVID-19 death toll stands at 496.

There are currently 513 people in hospital with coronavirus.

Of those, 29 are in intensive care, including 17 on ventilators.

Another 19,863 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours.

There are a total of 3141 active cases across the state.

Of those, 449 active cases are among health workers, up by 134 from yesterday.

Premier Daniel Andrews said reclassification of some aged care workers, who were not previously deemed health workers, is responsible for the rise.

There are 4196 mystery cases with no known source.

#COVID19VicData for 28 August, 2020. 113 new cases detected in Victoria yesterday. Sadly, 12 more lives have been lost. Our condolences to their families. More information will be available later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/IFI7wXGqye — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 27, 2020



Victorian new cases this week:

August 22: 182

August 23: 208

August 24: 116

August 25: 148

August 26: 149

August 27: 113

TODAY: 113