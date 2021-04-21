3AW
New Victorian drivers can do their learners test online now: Learn more

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for New Victorian drivers can do their learners test online now: Learn more

The online learner permit test was launched on Wednesday by the state government.

The test takes four to six hours.

It comes after reports of a big backlog of learners wanting to go for their license after the pandemic.

Minister for Roads, Ben Carroll, told Tom Elliott the test is a lot “longer” and more “difficult” than before.

“You have to get a pass mark of 90 per cent,” he said.

“It takes a lot longer because you have to complete all the theory and all the learnings as you go.

“Now for the first time you can go online and go through all the modules and then sit the assessment.

“The reason it takes longer though is we have built into the program various videos dealing with drink and drug driving, speed, vulnerable road users.”

Mr Carroll confirmed one person had already completed it and passed.

