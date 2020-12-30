10 arrested as police issue warning to New Year’s Eve troublemakers

Police have revealed they have made a number of arrests and knocked on the doors of nearly 100 people in the lead-up to New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Victorians have been put on notice, with police vowing to break up large crowds and enforce COVID-safe restrictions and measures, as well as patrolling the city and public transport.

But Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius told Shane McInnes on 3AW Drive, about 10 people had been arrested already.

“Our New’s Years operation started a couple of weeks ago, so we have been out and about identifying people who have caused harm in the past,” he said.

“We’ve gone knocking on their doors, in fact we’ve arrested upwards of 10 people who have been doing things they shouldn’t be, people on bail, people overstaying their visas.

“And we have knocked on the doors of close to 100 people so far, so that they get the message loud and clear: if they are required by bail or other reasons to stay at home, they are to stay at home and we will be out and about looking for them.”

File image: iStock