3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • 10 arrested as police issue warning..

10 arrested as police issue warning to New Year’s Eve troublemakers

2 hours ago
3AW Drive
new year's eve
Article image for 10 arrested as police issue warning to New Year’s Eve troublemakers

Police have revealed they have made a number of arrests and knocked on the doors of nearly 100 people in the lead-up to New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Victorians have been put on notice, with police vowing to break up large crowds and enforce COVID-safe restrictions and measures, as well as patrolling the city and public transport.

But Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius told Shane McInnes on 3AW Drive, about 10 people had been arrested already.

“Our New’s Years operation started a couple of weeks ago, so we have been out and about identifying people who have caused harm in the past,” he said.

“We’ve gone knocking on their doors, in fact we’ve arrested upwards of 10 people who have been doing things they shouldn’t be, people on bail, people overstaying their visas.

“And we have knocked on the doors of close to 100 people so far, so that they get the message loud and clear: if they are required by bail or other reasons to stay at home, they are to stay at home and we will be out and about looking for them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

File image: iStock

 

3AW Drive
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332