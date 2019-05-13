Newsreader says Essendon footballer likely ‘just trying to fit in’ following pronunciation confusion

Fan-tazeeya or Fanta-sia?

It was the pronunciation problem that caused a huge fuss at the weekend.

There’s a lot of confusion as to how Essendon’s Orazio Fantasia wants his surname pronounced.

It’s been made all-the-more confusing by the fact Fantasia himself has suggested both pronunciations over the past year.

But former newsreader George Donikian told Tom Elliott it was “very clear” what the footballer preferred.

“It’s very much clear to me that what he prefers is “Fanta-sia” – but in order to not stir the pot, not make a big deal of it, he’s done what thousands – if not millions – of others have done over the years and tried to fit in,” he said.

