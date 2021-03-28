Newsroom goes ‘back to TV in 1986’ to get news to air after major cyber attack

A major cyber attack hit Nine Entertainment Co’s broadcast systems early on Sunday morning, causing serious disruptions to live television programming for more than 24 hours.

The origin of the breach is under investigation, and Nine has requested assistance from the Australian Signals Directorate to investigate.

Director of news at Nine Melbourne, Hugh Nailon, said it’s taken the newsroom back to the 1980s.

“Basically the Ferrari wouldn’t start and we had to fire up the Datsun 180b!,” he told Ross and Russel.

“No emails, no internet.

“We had to take it back to TV in 1986 and do it manually.”

Mr Nailon says there’s a “newsroom full of tech people and producers” and an “army of support” that’s flown in from interstate to get the Today Show to air this morning.

“The place is absolutely humming,” he said.

Image: Nine