3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Newsroom goes ‘back to TV in 1986’ to get news to air after major cyber attack

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Newsroom goes ‘back to TV in 1986’ to get news to air after major cyber attack

A major cyber attack hit Nine Entertainment Co’s broadcast systems early on Sunday morning, causing serious disruptions to live television programming for more than 24 hours.

The origin of the breach is under investigation, and Nine has requested assistance from the Australian Signals Directorate to investigate.

Director of news at Nine Melbourne, Hugh Nailon, said it’s taken the newsroom back to the 1980s.

“Basically the Ferrari wouldn’t start and we had to fire up the Datsun 180b!,” he told Ross and Russel.

“No emails, no internet.

“We had to take it back to TV in 1986 and do it manually.”

Mr Nailon says there’s a “newsroom full of tech people and producers” and an “army of support” that’s flown in from interstate to get the Today Show to air this morning.

“The place is absolutely humming,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Nine

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332