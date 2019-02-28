Nick Kyrgios booed off court after epic win over Rafael Nadal

Nick Kyrgios has beaten Rafael Nadal in an incredible match in Mexico, but been booed by the crowd and lambasted by his opponent.

The Australian overcame food poisoning, knee injuries and three match points to down the world-number-two 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 at the Mexico Open.

Kyrgios has described the match as one of the best atmospheres he’s ever played in but took aim at the pro-Nadal crowd afterwards.

The 23-year-old held his finger to his ear and signalled for them to ‘bring it on’.

The crowd obliged, booing him off the court.

Nadal and Kyrgios exchanged a frosty handshake and the Spaniard followed it up with an almighty spray in the post-match media conference.

“He is a player who has a huge talent, could be winning Grand Slams or fight for the first position in the ranking. “But he lacks respect for the crowd, his opponent and himself.”

Kyrgios returned serve, attacking the Spaniard for his notorious slow rate of play.

“I’m different. Rafa’s different. He can focus on what he needs to do. “He doesn’t know the journey I’ve been through. “He doesn’t know anything about me so I’m not going to listen at all.”