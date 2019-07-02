Nick Kyrgios irks English tennis fans — but he likes our reporter’s moustache

English tennis fans have condemned an on-court outburst by Nick Kyrgios during his opening round win at Wimbledon overnight.

The Australian firebrand looked to be having fun and joked with the crowd before swearing, arguing with the umpire and smacking balls out of the arena.

Kyrgios, currently ranked 43 in the world, went on to defeat compatriot Jordan Thompson, ranked 44, in a wildly swinging five-set encounter — 7-6 3-6 7-6 0-6 6-1.

“I paid good money to watch it and he wasn’t really trying in the fourth set,” one fan told 3AW at Wimbeldon.

“I heard a few boos.”

Wimbledon 2019 Update – Day 2 pic.twitter.com/fIpWR8PzDn — Jordan Tunbridge (@JordanTunbridge) July 2, 2019

Kyrgios was in a more playful mood in his post-match interview, where he took a liking to the facial hair of our reporter, Jordan Tunbridge.

“How’s the moustache!”

