Nick Kyrgios irks English tennis fans — but he likes our reporter’s moustache

1 hour ago
3AW BREAKFAST

English tennis fans have condemned an on-court outburst by Nick Kyrgios during his opening round win at Wimbledon overnight.

The Australian firebrand looked to be having fun and joked with the crowd before swearing, arguing with the umpire and smacking balls out of the arena.

Kyrgios, currently ranked 43 in the world, went on to defeat compatriot Jordan Thompson, ranked 44, in a wildly swinging five-set encounter — 7-6 3-6 7-6 0-6 6-1.

“I paid good money to watch it and he wasn’t really trying in the fourth set,” one fan told 3AW at Wimbeldon.

“I heard a few boos.”

Click PLAY to watch Jordan Tunbridge’s Day 2 report from Wimbeldon, including details of Ash Barty’s straight sets victory

Kyrgios was in a more playful mood in his post-match interview, where he took a liking to the facial hair of our reporter, Jordan Tunbridge.

“How’s the moustache!”

Click PLAY to hear the audio, via 3AW Breakfast with Kate and Quarters

