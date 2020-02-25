Nicola Gobbo planning to sue police — again

Nicola Gobbo is planning to sue police — again.

The lawyer, whose informing has potentially tainted cases involving almost 1300 people, had previously received a $2.88 million compensation payout in 2010 as well as thousands of dollars in income subsidies from police.

Her perks had included one year of a VRC membership and Pink concert tickets.

Taxpayers are also picking up her legal tab for the Royal Commission.

But The Age today reports Ms Gobbo, who could still face criminal charges over her informing, is about to sue police again when the Royal Commission finishes in July, because of the impacts of her identity being made public in 2018.

