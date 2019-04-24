Sly: Nicola Gobbo told underworld clients Terence Hodson was a police informant

Nicola Gobbo, former gangland barrister turned informer, was interviewed by police as part of the investigation into the 2004 gangland murders of Terence and Christine Hodson, it has been revealed.

Ms Gobbo had been telling her underworld clients that Terence Hodson was a police informant.

“As a consequence of that information Hodson was murdered,” Sly told 3AW Breakfast.

Sly said Ms Gobbo’s sharing of Terence Hodson’s informer status played a pivotal role in her decision to become a police informer yet again.

“It has always been suggested it was one of the pivotal things, whether that was guilty conscience or fear that she may well be in the frame, that assisted her to become an informer for police,” he said.

Sly told Ross and John “it was pretty well known” that Terence Hodson was an informer, but the drug squad itself had probably told Ms Gobbo he was a snitch.

Press PLAY below to see what Sly had to say about Nicola Gobbo, or scroll down for audio of his full chat with Ross and John.

Press PLAY below to hear Sly’s full segment on 3AW Breakfast.