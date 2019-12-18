Nightclub owner wins defamation case against Victoria Police

The manager of Inflation nightclub says suing Victoria Police for defamation was never about the money after she was awarded $90,000 in damages.

Martha Tsamis says she’s spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal costs fighting for the truth after her reputation was tarnished.

She was defamed when former top cop Brett Guerin implied she had let underage minors into her King Street club and that she had run her venue in a way that jeopardised her patron’s health.

But a jury found substantial truth in comments made on 3AW that her venue was a ”honey pot” for drug dealers.

Ms Tsamis says it was tough taking on Victoria Police.

“They didn’t give in and were giving me a hard time the whole way through it,” she said.

“Then they started attacking my personal life, which was disgraceful.”