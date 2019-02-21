Nine boss slams “deliberate bully” News Corp in defence of Georgie Gardner and Today

Channel Nine boss Darren Wick has come out swinging in defence of Today Show host Georgie Gardner, after a News Corp story labelled Gardner an “ice maiden”.

The story published on the front page of Sydney’s Daily Telegraph today claims focus groups have been brought in to Channel Nine, in an attempt to understand why audiences are not tuning in.

Darren Wick, Nine’s Director of News and Current Affairs said the story was “one of the most deliberate acts of bullying” he’s ever seen.

“I do work on the Today Show, that’s no secret,” Neil Mitchell said on 3AW Mornings.

“But what you wouldn’t know is, I do have enormous respect for Georgie Gardner.

“And for Deb Knight, I think they’re both terrific.

“Both great operators journalistically and good people to deal with.”

Click PLAY below for more

“There are no facts attached to the claims,” Wick said in a statement.

“And the reporter didn’t bother to contact Nine to put the claims to me or anyone else for comment.”