Nine new Melbourne Tier 2 exposure sites identified
Nine new COVID-19 exposure sites have been added to the Health Department’s list.
All of the sites have been named Tier 2 locations on Thursday, July 15.
Anyone who visited the sites below at the specified times must get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result.
The new exposure sites:
- ALBERT PARK: The Guilty Moose, July 15 between 1.20pm and 3.27pm
- BALACLAVA: Woolworths Balaclava, July 15 between 12.30pm and 12.56pm
- BALACLAVA: Cafezo Coffee Station, July 15 between 7.20am and 7.40am
- BALACLAVA: The Source Bulk Foods, July 15 betwen 5.15pm and 5.30pm
- MELBOURNE: Sushi Hub Swanston, July 15 between 12.10pm and 12.30pm
- MELBOURNE: T&G Building – Level 8, July 15 between 8am and 4pm
- SOUTH MELBOURNE: Emerald Hotel, July 15 between 4.14pm and 4.50pm
- PRAHRAN: Humming Puppy, July 15 between 9.15am and 10.45am
- TRAIN: Sandringham Line (Balaclava Station to Flinders St), July 15 between 7.43am and 8.01am