3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Nine new Melbourne Tier 2 exposure..

Nine new Melbourne Tier 2 exposure sites identified

2 mins ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
coronavirus

Nine new COVID-19 exposure sites have been added to the Health Department’s list.

All of the sites have been named Tier 2 locations on Thursday, July 15.

Anyone who visited the sites below at the specified times must get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result.

The new exposure sites:

  • ALBERT PARK: The Guilty Moose, July 15 between 1.20pm and 3.27pm
  • BALACLAVA: Woolworths Balaclava, July 15 between 12.30pm and 12.56pm
  • BALACLAVA: Cafezo Coffee Station, July 15 between 7.20am and 7.40am
  • BALACLAVA: The Source Bulk Foods, July 15 betwen 5.15pm and 5.30pm
  • MELBOURNE: Sushi Hub Swanston, July 15 between 12.10pm and 12.30pm
  • MELBOURNE: T&G Building – Level 8, July 15 between 8am and 4pm
  • SOUTH MELBOURNE: Emerald Hotel, July 15 between 4.14pm and 4.50pm
  • PRAHRAN: Humming Puppy, July 15 between 9.15am and 10.45am
  • TRAIN: Sandringham Line (Balaclava Station to Flinders St), July 15 between 7.43am and 8.01am

SEE THE FULL LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES HERE

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332