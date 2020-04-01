Nine News gets fiery: Tensions boil over as TJ grills Eddie over members
Tensions boiled over on Nine News tonight when veteran newsman Tony Jones and Collingwood president Eddie McGuire clashed over club memberships.
In what was positioned as a cross-promotion for McGuire’s Footy Classified program, the exchanged became heated when TJ, a 3AW Mornings fill-in for Neil Mitchell, pushed the Pies president for an answer as to whether battling supporters would have their memberships returned.
“Don’t wind me up with a smartarse last line, OK?” a fired-up McGuire said as Jones attempted to wind up the interview.
“This is desperate stakes.”
Should @AFL members be refunded?
Collingwood president Eddie McGuire and Tony Jones thrash it out. @TJch9 #9News pic.twitter.com/YgsJftga0H
— Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) April 1, 2020