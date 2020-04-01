3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Nine News gets fiery: Tensions..

Nine News gets fiery: Tensions boil over as TJ grills Eddie over members

52 mins ago
NINE NEWS

Tensions boiled over on Nine News tonight when veteran newsman Tony Jones and Collingwood president Eddie McGuire clashed over club memberships.

In what was positioned as a cross-promotion for McGuire’s Footy Classified program, the exchanged became heated when TJ, a 3AW Mornings fill-in for Neil Mitchell, pushed the Pies president for an answer as to whether battling supporters would have their memberships returned.

“Don’t wind me up with a smartarse last line, OK?” a fired-up McGuire said as Jones attempted to wind up the interview.

“This is desperate stakes.”

Click PLAY to watch it unfold

 

NINE NEWS
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.