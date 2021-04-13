3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Nine trees in the running for Victoria’s ‘Tree Of The Year’ award

3 hours ago
3aw breakfast
Article image for Nine trees in the running for Victoria’s ‘Tree Of The Year’ award

Nine trees are in the running for Victoria’s “Tree Of The Year” award.

Six of them are from metro Melbourne and three are in regional Victoria.

“We really encourage people to get out and see the trees in person because some of them are just so exceptional,” Eloise Dowd, Environmental Heritage Advocate at the National Trust, told 3AW Breakfast.

You can find out how to vote HERE!

Click PLAY below to hear more about the trees in the running

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332