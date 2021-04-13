Nine trees in the running for Victoria’s ‘Tree Of The Year’ award

Nine trees are in the running for Victoria’s “Tree Of The Year” award.

Six of them are from metro Melbourne and three are in regional Victoria.

“We really encourage people to get out and see the trees in person because some of them are just so exceptional,” Eloise Dowd, Environmental Heritage Advocate at the National Trust, told 3AW Breakfast.

You can find out how to vote HERE!

