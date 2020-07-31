Nine-year-old ‘little legend’ bringing joy to local police
A nine-year-old boy has come up with a lovely way of showing his thanks to police during lockdown — through baked goods!
Hamish has been delivering freshly baked treats to the Narre Warren police station for the past fortnight.
Mary, whose daughter is a police officer at the station, said police think he’s “a little legend”.
“They had muffins, this week they’ve got shortbread!,” she told Neil Mitchell.
“He’s dropping them off with a little note.
“It’s a really good morale thing for the police station.”
