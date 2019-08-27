Staggering number of ageing drivers prompts seaside town to launch elderly driving courses 

Ninety per cent of drivers in the seaside town of Queenscliff are over the age of 70, prompting the council to launch elderly driver refresher courses.

The figures reflect the population in the area, which is made up of mainly people over the aged of 62.

Queenscliff mayor Bob Merriman said it’s a popular spot to retire.

“People sometimes say it’s God’s waiting room and I don’t agree with that, but we do have a significant number of people who are retirees,” he told 3AW Breakfast.

Mr Merriman said “a few things have changed” since elderly drivers got their licences 60 or 70 years ago.

The council is running two-hour elderly driver education courses for four weeks during October.

