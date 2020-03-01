Ninth Victorian diagnosed with coronavirus as first Australian death confirmed

Image: NurPhoto / Getty

A woman in her 30s has tested positive to the COVID-19 coronavirus, becoming the ninth Victorian diagnosed.

The woman flew into Melbourne from Iran on Friday morning, travelling via Kuala Lumpur and Bali.

The woman became ill on her return journey. Upon arrival in Melbourne she was picked up in a private car, and she presented at hospital on Saturday morning.

She received treatment in hospital and is now recovering in isolation at home.

Health authorities are trying to contact passengers aboard Malindo Air OD177, which landed in Melbourne on Friday morning, who may have been exposed to coronavirus.

The federal government has upgraded its travel warnings to Iran, and foreign visitors from Iran are currently barred from entering Australia.

The coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 43, the highest number outside of China.

Meanwhile, Australia’s first coronavirus fatality has been confirmed.

West Australian man James Kwan, 78, contracted the virus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship.