No active cases: Victoria’s final COVID-19 patient has been discharged from hospital

Victoria has passed an important milestone, with no active COVID-19 cases recorded in the state.

It comes after the final active case, a man in his 90s, was cleared of the virus and discharged from Monash Health yesterday.

His wife, aged in her 80s, was the second last active case, and was discharged from the hospital last week.

“We had the last three cases and the final two of those were a couple that both acquired the infection back in early October,” infectious diseases physician from Monash Health, Dr Rhonda Stuart, told Ross and Russel.

“They were in a very high risk group but they made it through.”

The last time Victoria has no COVID-19 patients in hospital was in February.

