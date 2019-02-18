No age “too young” to protest, says Greens leader

No age is “too young” to protest, says the Victorian leader of the Greens.

Another “School Strike 4 Climate Action” will happen next month.

But there are concerns young children are being manipulated and used as political pawns by “eco-warriors” at the Australian Youth Climate Coalition.

Neil Mitchell is worried some of the kids are being frightened and are too young to grasp the situation.

But Samantha Ratnam doesn’t agree.

“I think these kids are absolutely amazing,” she said.

“They’re passionate. They’re enthusiastic. They’re committed.

“They care about the state of the planet for the future and they care about their peers and other young people who have to inherit the mess our decision makers are leaving them.”

