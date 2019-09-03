No cars go: This is Flinders St for the next three years

The three-year shut down of a section of Flinders Street has started, blocking traffic between Elizabeth and Swanston streets.

Motorists have been told to amend their routes, as traders fear they won’t survive.

No going through here – eastbound Flinders Street closed to traffic for 3 years for Metro Tunnel works ⁦@3AW693⁩ pic.twitter.com/Peo5P8kCy4 — Denis O’Kane (@DenisOKane3AW) September 2, 2019

…… and certainly a “no go “ zone . Flinders Street opposite the station . That way for 3 loooooong years .⁦@3AW693⁩ pic.twitter.com/fIAr275cUa — Denis O’Kane (@DenisOKane3AW) September 2, 2019

Despite being a no-go for cars, the footpath between Elizabeth and Swanston streets will remain open although the barrier makes for a tight squeeze when it gets busy.

Muhhamad, who works at the CT Mart Convenience Store, told 3AW News he’s worried he’ll lose his job.

He described this morning’s foot traffic as “very quiet” already.

Traffic heading east between Elizabeth and Swanston streets is being forced to make a U-turn in front of Flinders Street station.