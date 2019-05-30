No climbing: Tourists flock to Uluru as climb ban approaches

Uluru is experiencing a tourism boom as people rush to tick the climb off their bucket list before a ban on climbing the rock comes into place.

From the beginning of October, tourists will no longer be allowed to climb the rock.

Chansey Paech, Local Member for Namatjira in the Northern Territory, said he “absolutely” supports the ban.

“The traditional owners have made it clear for some time that they would like to have the Uluru climb closed,” he told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

Both safety and cultural concerns have been cited as reasons for the ban.

“There are a number of people who are gong to climb the rock who aren’t in … the appropriate physical condition. So it does put a strain on our emergency services in the area,” Mr Paech said.

“There’s a cultural element as well. Uluru is a sacred site. It has a strong role in the language, law and culture of the Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara people.”

Members of the local indigenous tribes will still be allowed to climb the rock after the October ban.

“It is always a possibility that the local people from there may need to go onto the rock, Uluru, for cultural reasons,” Mr Paech said.

“This is about closing the climb for safety, and tourism operators in and around Uluru have had a long period of time to look at diversifying the tourist product.”

Press PLAY below to hear what Chansey Paech had to say on 3AW Drive.